Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

