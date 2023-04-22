Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after buying an additional 82,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

