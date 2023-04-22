Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,324,800 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 2,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.2 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRLOF opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$1.08.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile
