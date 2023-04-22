Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,578,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 2,404,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,785.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GXYEF opened at $7.33 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

