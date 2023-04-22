Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.