Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
NASDAQ GMDA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
