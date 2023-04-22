Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $323,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $320.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $171.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

