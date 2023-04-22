Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 335 ($4.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

LON:GBG opened at GBX 308.80 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.89. The company has a market cap of £779.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 276.40 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.15).

Insider Activity at GB Group

GB Group Company Profile

In other GB Group news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($123,112.34). 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.