Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.