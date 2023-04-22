Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.26.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
