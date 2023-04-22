Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2922 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $793.05 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

