Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 90,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 360,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

