Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $48,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,692,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
NYSE DNA opened at $1.31 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
