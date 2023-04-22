Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $48,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,692,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $1.31 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

