Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Further Reading

