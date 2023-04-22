Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $4.80 Price Target at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.