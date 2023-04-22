GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 385.04% from the company’s current price.

GSE Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

GVP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

In other GSE Systems news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

