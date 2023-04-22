GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 385.04% from the company’s current price.
GSE Systems Stock Up 3.1 %
GVP opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
In other GSE Systems news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
