GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.