Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

