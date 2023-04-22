Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Halfords Group Price Performance
Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
Halfords Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halfords Group (HLFDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.