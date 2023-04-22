Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HOG opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

