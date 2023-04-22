Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

HRMY stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.