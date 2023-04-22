Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %
HRMY stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
