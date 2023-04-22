HC Wainwright Increases MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $30.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLTX. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

