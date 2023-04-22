HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

LGO stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Largo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,903,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,818 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Largo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Largo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Largo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

