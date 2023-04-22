HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Largo Stock Down 2.4 %
LGO stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
