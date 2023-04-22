HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.87.

NYSE:HCA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

