Head-To-Head Analysis: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) vs. ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -34.63% -43.39% -13.52% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

90.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PagerDuty and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 8.37 -$128.42 million ($1.45) -23.42 ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.02 $9.28 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 1 9 0 2.90 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty currently has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats PagerDuty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ImageWare Systems

(Get Rating)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.