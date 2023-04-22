Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,656,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

