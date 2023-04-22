Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5385 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Heineken Trading Up 0.6 %

HEINY opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

