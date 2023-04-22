Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hilltop Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hilltop by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

