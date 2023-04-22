Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $269.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

