Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Declares $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $31.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.83. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.89.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

