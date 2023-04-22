Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INFI opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
