InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in InMode by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,627 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in InMode by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in InMode by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,329 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.