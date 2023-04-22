Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Zeta Resources Limited acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.7 %
CMMC stock opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
