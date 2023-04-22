Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Zeta Resources Limited acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$446,800.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

CMMC stock opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Copper Mountain Mining

A number of analysts have commented on CMMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.