Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.5 %
KRYS stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $90.53.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.
