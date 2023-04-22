Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00.

Prothena Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

