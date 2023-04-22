Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00.

Prothena Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.