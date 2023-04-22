Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

