Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 6,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

