Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.72

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.22. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 9,881 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $535.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 249,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

