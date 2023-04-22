Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

