Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

