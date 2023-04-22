Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

