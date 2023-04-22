Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

