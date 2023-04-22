Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

