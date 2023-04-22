Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

