International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after buying an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

