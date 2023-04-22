International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $36.04 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

