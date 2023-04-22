Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.62.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

