Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.62. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $304.84. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

