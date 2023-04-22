Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 41,027 shares.The stock last traded at $31.47 and had previously closed at $31.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $588.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,786,000 after buying an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 155,941 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

