IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.07. IonQ shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 814,906 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IonQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.