IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.07. IonQ shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 814,906 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.
IonQ Stock Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
