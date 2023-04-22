Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 960.99 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $67.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

