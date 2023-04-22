iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 317,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 131,763 shares.The stock last traded at $47.58 and had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.