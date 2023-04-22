iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 103,713 shares.The stock last traded at $63.20 and had previously closed at $63.11.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

